Where are the mobile speed cameras in Leeds and West Yorkshire from Monday March 4? Note: photos are to illustrate the roads where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads.

A58 A58 Easterly Road, Leeds Upland Road to Oakwood Lane Roundabout

A660 A660 Headingley Lane, Victoria Road to St. Michaels Road

B6157 B6157 Bradford Road, Stanningley Old Road to Foundry Lane

Abbey Road Abbey Road, Kirkstall Abbeydale Way to De Lacy Mount

