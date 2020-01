A motorcyclist was trapped under their vehicle after a crash with a car in Leeds.

The crash involved one car and one motorcyclist and happened at about 7.30am this morning in Pool Road in Otley.

The motorcyclist was extricated by the fire service.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance services.

Fire crews from Otley and Cookridge attended.

The road was reopened at about 10.10am, according to First Bus.