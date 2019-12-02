Motorists hit by delays on M1 in West Yorkshire after lorry left stranded in the carriageway

Have your say

A stranded lorry has caused long delays for West Yorkshire motorists this morning (Monday).

Two lanes have been closed on the M1 northbound after the HGV came to a stop in one of the four lanes.

Traffic map shows the queues around Wakefield on the M1

Traffic travelling towards Leeds was squeezed down into two lanes as a result of the incident near to junction 41 for Carrgate in Wakefield.

Highways England said at 9am that traffic officers were on route to the scene to deal with the incident.

Traffic maps show there are currently queues back to junction 40 around Wakefield.

Motorists are being urged to find an alternative route if possible.