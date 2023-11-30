The Network North plan announced after Rishi Sunak scrapped the northern leg of HS2 is full of projects the government had previously shelved, MPs were told.

Lord Peter Hendy, Chair of Network Rail, said there are “a whole swathe of projects we have not developed” as the government “told us not to because it wasn’t theirpriority”, when he addressed MPs on Parliament’s Transport Committee.

He also said producing a “significantly different” set up proposals two years after the Integrated Rail Plan was published was “not a very efficient way of doing business”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network North, announced in October after the government scaled back HS2, promises to spend £19.8bn for hundreds of rail, road and bus upgrades across the region.

Rishi Sunak's Network North plans are full of old plans which were shelved by the Government, MPs have been told. Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

It stated that £3bn will be spent on upgrading and electrifying lines between Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Hull, and another £2bn will be provided for a new station and line in Bradford.

But critics claim an established plan for a high-speed railway has been replaced with a series of vague plans for projects which are awaiting funding and approval.

Lord Hendy called for a clear long-term railway strategy – similar to the London Plan – which will set out a “prioritised list” of projects that need to be delivered by successive governments over the following decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told MPs it would provide the private sector with the certainty it needs to invest in major projects like HS2.

“HS2 itself hasn't got a penny of private money and we should think that's a disgrace,” Lord Hendy said.

“At least with Crossrail, however difficult it was to deliver, it did have some elements of private funding in it because it was well known that it was a project to be funded.

“It was in fact only the private sector that got it over the line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After HS2 was scaled back, the project is now due to deliver a 134-mile line linking London and Birmingham. It is due to open by 2033 and cost between £49bn and £57bn (at 2019 prices).

However, the government has said the line is not expected to reach London Euston as originally planned without private sector investment.

The Department for Transport has said it will begin selling off land bought to pave the way for phase 2a (Birmingham to Crewe) within “weeks”.

Land safeguarded for phase 2b, which was originally due to connect Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds, is due to be released next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Transport for the North is urging the government to keep the land earmarked for the high-speed line until there are “alternative proposals” to improve rail connections between the North and the Midlands in place.

It comes as the government is being urged to set out a clear plan and timeline for Northern Powerhouse Rail, after promising a multi-billion pound network consisting of new high-speed lines and a series of upgrades.