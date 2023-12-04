Network Rail withdrawns plans for footbridge over level crossing due to backlash from locals
Members of the public made “passionate and reasoned objections” against introducing a footbridge over the Copmanthorpe level crossing due to accessibility concerns.
Almost 30 per cent of people across Copmanthorpe and Bishopthorpe are older than 65-years-old, compared to 18.6 per cent across England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Copmanthorpe’s Coun Chris Steward said: “I very much welcome the Network Rail decision and hope this is the start of a process which can get a truly accessible railway crossing of a ramped rather than stepped access.”
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Since 2019 we have engaged with the surrounding community and stakeholders developing a solution to enable us to close Copmanthorpe level crossing and divert the existing public right of way via an alternative means of crossing the line.
“This is to enable faster, quieter, more frequent trains to be introduced as part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine route upgrade. We remain confident that our proposed stepped footbridge design would support current users of the crossing, cause the least visual intrusion and environmental impact on the local community and retain the ability for a ramp to be added in future.
“However, there were passionate and reasoned objections heard at the public inquiry and we have made the choice to withdraw our application at this time. This is not a decision we have taken lightly.
“Accessibility is important to us and by withdrawing our application now it will provide a further opportunity to evaluate solutions which may be viable and re-assess the benefits of all options. Any alternative design proposal would be subject to consultation and Network Rail progressing with new planning consents.
“The Transpennine Route Upgrade between York, Leeds and Manchester is supporting economic growth in the north and delivering real benefits for passengers, communities and freight services along this vital rail artery. We will continue to work with and listen to the local community and other stakeholders along the way.”
