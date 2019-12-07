Northern announces first ever Boxing Day services across Yorkshire

Northern have announced their first ever Boxing Day services.

Services, with special Christmas timetables, will operate on two routes in Yorkshire and one in Greater Manchester to give Yuletide customers more flexibility.

Andrew Washington/Northern

In a first for the train operator, trains will run on Boxing Day between Skipton and Bradford, Ilkley and Bradford, and Bolton and Salford Central.

Paul Barnfield, Service Delivery Director at Northern, said: “This is the first time for many years trains will operate on Boxing Day and, though services are only running on three routes, it’s a real step forward for our customers at Christmas time.

“Trains on the three lines will not run to the normal timetables however and any customers thinking of travelling on Boxing Day should check ahead and make themselves aware of the times their trains are operating.”

Full details of Northern’s Boxing Day services can be found below – or online via National Rail Enquiries.