Northern is offering more than one million trains for £1

The advance tickets go on sale today (August 24) for journeys anywhere on the network between September 6 and October 22.

It is part of the firm's bid to help get people travelling again following the pandemic, and restore confidence in the railway network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for families, children are half price so youngsters can travel for just 50p.

Northern says it has spent the last 18 months improving its network and services; introducing more than 100 new trains, refurbishing its old trains, installing ticket machines and developing stations.

Mark Powles, Northern’s customer and commercial director, said: “The past 18 months have been tough for all and, as things begin to return to normal, we wanted to give our customers the chance to explore all the North has to offer for the best possible value.

“It also gives our customers the chance to see, first-hand, the palpable improvements we’ve made while they’ve been away. Our trains, stations and ticket buying options have never been better and, together with our staff, we are ready to help people across the North to Go Do Your Thing.”

The £1 tickets are available when booked in advance through the Northern website or app. No discount codes are needed. Travellers are advised to search for a journey and, if it’s on one of the advance purchase routes and tickets are available, the reduced rate will be presented.

Northern also has more than 600 claning staff with an "enhanced cleaning regime" to help limit the spread of Covid-19. It is also asking travellers to be considerate of others and, if able, to continue wearing face coverings on trains and at stations.