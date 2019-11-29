Overturned tractor causing traffic delays on A64 near Leeds

A tractor has overturned on the carriageway of the A64 following a crash near Bramham.

The collision means there is currently only one lane running on the carriageway at the exit for the A1M, with traffic tailed back as far as Tadcaster.

North Yorkshire Police has said officers were called to the scene at 9.25am on Friday.

A spokesman said: "Fluid and animal feed have spilled onto the carriageway so it will be some time before we can get the road clear.

"Officers at the scene are working hard to keep traffic moving, but there are long railbacks, so please avoid the area and seek other routes for your journeys."

A spokeswoman for Highways England said traffic officers were at the scene of the collision on the westbound carriage just prior to the A1M.

An overturned tractor on the A64 has resulted in fluid and animal feed being spilled onto the carriageway

A tweet issued said: "This is a complex job with an overturned farm vehicle. Considerable delays away from York - please plan your route carefully prior to setting off."

It's thought the collision will have a knock-on effect on traffic in North Yorkshire and may cause some delays for buses between Leeds, Yorks and Scarborough.