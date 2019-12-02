Passengers at York Station warned to delay travel until tomorrow due to major disruption

Have your say

Damaged overhead electric wires in the York area are causing major disruption at the station - with passengers warned to delay travel until tomorrow.

Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 70 minutes or revised, LNER told passengers on their website.

York Station

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

Giving alternative travel advice, LNER said: "You may use your ticket on the following services:

"Northern via any reasonable route.

"LNER via any reasonable route.

"Virgin Trains between Birmingham New Street and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh.

"Transpennine Express are conveying passengers between Leeds and Edinburgh.

"East Midlands Railway via any reasonable route."

Customers who wish to defer travel from today 02/12/19 can to use their tickets tomorrow 03/12/19 if they wish, LNER confirmed.