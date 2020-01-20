Person hit by vehicle on M1 in serious crash, South Yorkshire Police confirm

Have your say

Police have confirmed a person was hit by a vehicle on the M1 this morning, causing five miles of traffic and 40 minute delays in South Yorkshire.

It happened at 5.30am, between Junction 36 and Junction 35a near Sheffield.

The southbound carriageway remains closed to all traffic and a diversion is in place, causing five miles of queues back to Junction 38.

Traffic trapped between Junction 36 and the scene of the crash had to be turned around by highways officers, causing further delays.

South Yorkshire Police advise drivers to avoid the area as the road will be closed for "some time" for investigation.

Highways England reports delays of about 40 minutes at 10am, with average speeds of 7mph approaching Junction 36.