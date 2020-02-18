Photos shows aftermath of serious crash that closed A1 at Pontefract

Photos of a severely damaged HGV have offered a glimpse at the collision which closed the A1 at Pontefract this afternoon.

More than seven miles of traffic have been reported on the A1 this afternoon following a serious traffic collision.

Photos of a severely damaged HGV have offered a glimpse at the collision which closed the A1 at Pontefract this afternoon. Photo: @WYP_RPU

First reported at around 3pm, the incident caused heavy traffic and led to the closure of the A1 between Holmfield and Redhouse, as well as at the junction with the M62 at Pontefract.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit have now shared two photos from the scene, which show a HGV with a cracked windscreen and badly damaged front.

It is understood that the road closure was the result of a collision between two HGVs. One driver was treated for minor injuries.

The RPU also asked drivers to ensure that all loads are secured before setting off, suggesting that the driver had been injured by the load from his vehicle moving forward upon impact.

The road remains closed to all traffic at this time, but is expected to open shortly.

In a tweet, WYP RPU said: "A1 South, Pontefract. Driver of this cab has sustained minor injuries as result of colliding with rear of another HGV. Recovery are on scene and we hope to have to road open shortly. @HighwaysYORKS #OperationalSupport #Team3

"Further to above please make sure loads are secure correctly before setting off. Injury will have also been caused by the load not being secure and moving forward upon impact."