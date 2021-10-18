Planned new cycle lane between Skipton Station and town centre scrapped due to concerns over loss of taxi rank

The £7.8m project has moved to the next stage with the launch of another public consultation and new details on the major plans to create a more attractive entrance to the town and improve public transport links for pedestrians and cyclists.

A cycle lane was planned for Broughton Road but this has now been scrapped after concerns were raised over the safety of cyclists, the extent to which the cycle lane would be used and the loss of a taxi rank.

Skipton town centre

Instead, widened footpaths and a 20mph speed limit will be introduced on a stretch of the road.

The latest plans say: “We have made the decision to remove the proposed cycle facilities on Broughton Road from the design and focus on enhancing the pedestrian environment.

“This has also meant we are able to retain the parking outside Belle Vue Terrace and enhance this area to make it more of an attractive streetscape.

“In addition, we have been able to retain and enhance the taxi tank on the northern side of Broughton Road, as well as introducing more areas of greenery and landscaping.”

Other changes include widened footpaths on Carleton Street, as well as extra tree planting at the train station.

Anti-slip surfaces and ramps for cycles could also be introduced to improve access on Gallows Bridge, while the possibility of extra lighting on the canal between the train station and the Auction Mart is also being explored.

North Yorkshire County Council and Craven District Council are behind the project and are working in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority which recently confirmed extra funding to increase the project cost up from £5.8m to £7.8m.

The project aims to increase the number of people travelling by public transport, foot or bike, whilst also supporting the district’s economy.

Coun Simon Myers, deputy leader of Craven Council, said: “It is not the most attractive visitor experience to get off the train in Skipton at the moment.

“The connection between the station and the centre of the town lets it down.

“We need to make it more attractive and accessible, and we also need to make it greener by encouraging people to use public transport.

“The Gateway project ticks so many of those boxes and I think people will be extremely pleased by the end result. It is a massive investment for the town.”

The detailed planning of the construction phase will take place following the latest consultation which will run until November 12.

There is a questionnaire and online events will also be held on October 20 and November 3 between 6pm and 7pm.

The designs will be finalised by the end of 2021 ahead of a final decision on the project.