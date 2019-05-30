Police appeal for information after death of elderly man following collision in Northallerton

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man died in a road traffic collision in Northallerton this morning.

The 83-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance following the crash at around 11.45am.

He sadly passed away in hospital, the police confirmed.

The police are interested in speaking to anyone with dash cam footage of the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A white Volkswagen van travelling toward Yafforth from Northallerton and a red MGZR car, travelling in the opposite direction, collided near to Northdale Nurseries.

"The driver of the MG, an 83-year-old man from the Bedale area was taken to James Cook Hospital by land ambulance where he sadly passed away.

"Police are appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself to contact them.

"They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident.

"Anyone with any information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call 101 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Martin Recchia. You can also email Martin.Recchia@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Please quote reference NYP-30052019-0159."