LivePolice called to concerns for man's safety causing major delays on M62 near Huddersfield

A police incident closed the M62 in both directions near Huddersfield, causing major delays.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 8:59 am
There are major delays on the M62 due to the closure (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

West Yorkshire Police were called to concern for a man's safety, who was spotted on a bridge between Junction 24 (Huddersfield) and Junction 25 (Brighouse).

This was reported at 6am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The road was closed in both directions as officers arrived at the scene.

The man is now safe and traffic is being released.

There are long delays in both directions due to the earlier closure and Highways England has warned drivers to avoid the area.

Follow live updates below.

Police called to concerns for man’s safety causing major delays on M62

Last updated: Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 08:20

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 08:20

Road reopen but delays expected for the next few hours

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 08:19

Statement from West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to concerns over a man’s safety, who was spotted on a bridge between Junction 24 (Huddersfield) and Junction 25 (Brighouse).

The road was closed in both directions shortly after 6am.

The man is now safe, a police spokesperson said, and traffic is being released.

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 08:05

Closures now being removed but long delays remain

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 07:59

Traffic is beginning to be turned around by highways officers

Traffic officers have started turning around vehicles stuck behind the closure on the westbound carriageway.

Drivers should await instructions before turning.

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 07:58

Drivers are warned to avoid the area as delays build

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 07:56

There are major delays in both directions with at least seven miles of queuing traffic

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 08:00

Police incident closes M62 in both directions near Huddersfield

A police incident has closed the M62 in both directions near Huddersfield.

The eastbound and westbound carriageways are closed between Junction 24 (Huddersfield) and Junction 25 (Brighouse).

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this breaking incident.

Next Page
Page 0 of 1