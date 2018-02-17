Police directing traffic after motorcyclist injured in crash in Headingley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Leeds which has left a major road partially blocked.

Police are currently controlling traffic on that section of the A660 Otley Road in Headingley, where a car and motorbike collided at around 3.10pm.

A spokesman said the male rider of the motorbike had been hurt, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Drivers are being warned to expected delays on Otley Road near the junction with Cottage Road as work continues at the scene.

First Bus said delays were likely to its 1, 6, 28, 97, X84 and X85 services.