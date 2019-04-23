Police name two men killed after car crashes into tree in Hull

Have your say

Two men in their twenties who were killed after their car smashed into a tree have been named.

It happened on Cavendish Road in Hull at around 7am on Monday.

Rikki-Lee Woods, 26, and Glen Hilton, 27, both from Hull, died in the crash.

Humberside Police said: "Their families are being supported by our officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"If you saw anything that could help with our investigation please call 101 quote log 118 of 22/04/19."