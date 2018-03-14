Road closure extended for Burn Bridge Lane following delays

A road closure is to remain in effect on the A61 Leeds Road in to Harrogate after the county council confirmed work has been delayed.

North Yorkshire County Council says Burn Bridge Lane is now expected to be closed until mid-April after further issues were identified and poor weather severely affected the progress of work. It has however said the traffic restrictions will be removed on the A61 Leeds Road later this week.

Work originally began on Monday, January 8 and was scheduled to last eight weeks, introducing a left-hand turn lane and improving drainage works.

This has meant that the road has been closed in both directions between the junctions of the A61 Harrogate Road and Brackenthwaite Lane. The A61 has remained open.

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the extensive and essential work to improve Burn Bridge Lane will not be finished as per the original programme. The work was severely affected by the recent extreme weather and, in addition to this unavoidable delay, further areas have been identified as requiring attention.

“This includes the exposure of additional culverts, which require attention in order to ensure the success of the remainder of the scheme. The council is working closely with its engineering partners and contractors to complete the additional work as soon as possible.

“It is hoped that traffic restrictions can be removed from the A61 later this week, but the closure of Burn Bridge is now expected to be in place until mid-April.

The work being carried out will significantly improve the lane, but nevertheless we would like to apologise for any inconvenience the extended road closure may cause.’’