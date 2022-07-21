The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has released a statement detailing the roads that will be closed during the event in Hornsea this weekend.
Below is a list of the roads in Hornsea that are or will be closed across the week and during the Hornsea Carnival.
Cinema Street (the entire length)
This road was closed from Wednesday, July 20 at 4pm and will not be in service until 12pm on Monday, July 25, 2022.
The following roads will be closed between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 23, 2022. These closures will operate as rolling road closures and roads will be reopened once the parade has passed consistent with maintaining public safety.
Atwick Road, Hornsea - from outside the entrance to Hornsea School and Language College to where it meets/becomes Mill Lane
Mill Lane, Hornsea - the entire length
Market Place, Hornsea - the entire length
Bull Ring Roundabout, Hornsea - the entire length
Newbegin, Hornsea - the entire length
New Road, Hornsea - the entire length
Marine Drive, Hornsea - the entire length
Eastgate, Hornsea - from where it meets/becomes Marine Drive to its junction with Cliff Road
Cliff Road, Hornsea - between its junctions with Eastgate and New Road/Newbegin
The regulation will not extend to emergency vehicles.