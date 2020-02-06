Roof ripped off bus as it crashes into low railway bridge in York

Have your say

Emergency services have been called to a crash in York after a bus hit a low railway bridge.

North Yorkshire Police reported the crash on Leeman Road at 4.33pm.

The crash on Leeman Road (Photo: NYP)

A bus had collided with a low bridge, ripping off its roof which was pictured smashed on the floor.

There were no reported injuries but police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Posting a picture of the crash on Twitter, North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are currently dealing with an incident at the railway bridge on Leeman Road where there has been an RTC between a bus and the bridge.

"Thankfully no one has been hurt, but please avoid the area while we deal with the incident."