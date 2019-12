Sheep have been spotted wandering on the M1 in Leeds.

It happened at Junction 47 Aberford on the slip road.

West Yorkshire Police's contact management centre shared the incident on Twitter.

The team said: "We have reports of sheep heading on to the M1 at J47 (Aberford) down the slip road. Be careful! Officers are dealing on log 360."

They later added: "Officers are still looking for sheep on the M1 Near Aberford, but those pesky sheep have activated their Woolly Cloaking Devices! Log 360 refers.