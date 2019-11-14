Shocking photographs show horrific damage to Azuma LNER train following Leeds Station depot crash

Have your say

These are the shocking photographs of damage to an Azuma train after a crash on the tracks outside Leeds Station depot last night.

The photographs show the crumpled front of the train after what LNER described as a 'low-speed' collision.

cc Jay Harris

Azuma runs at a maximum speed of around 200 km per hour.

Nobody was injured in the incident, LNER confirmed.

LNER operate approximately 65 Azuma trains - including the Leeds to London Kings Cross service.

The trains are made by Hitachi at its rail vehicle manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

Disruption is expected to LNER services between Leeds / Lincoln and London Kings Cross until approximately 18:30pm, LNER confirmed.

LNER said in a statement: "There has been a low speed derailment of an empty passenger train within the depot near Leeds.

"No one has been injured in this incident."

The following alterations will be in place to LNER services:

Some services between Leeds and London Kings Cross will be cancelled

Some services between Lincoln and London Kings Cross will be cancelled or amended to not run between Lincoln and Newark North Gate.

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 18:30pm.

To help with your journey, tickets will be accepted on Great Northern and Thameslink services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross.

LNER said commuters could claim compensation in certain circumstances.

LNER said: "You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."