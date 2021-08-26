Shocking video shows moment pedestrian climbs under gap in fencing to cross busy dual carriageway

Major roadworks are currently being carried out on the A63 in Hull which means there are diversions for pedestrians.

And those behind the roadworks are now reminding people of the importance of following those diversions after videos show pedestrians taking their life in their hands to take a shortcut across the busy dual carriageway.

The video shows someone walking across the site where work is being carried out before climbing over the barrier and jogging across the busy road, causing one car to slow down.

The pedestrian clambers through a hole in the barrier and into oncoming traffic

They then clamber through a gap in the metal fencing - putting what appears to be a can down on the floor as they climb through - before coming out the other side as a lorry and a car bear down on them. Once again, they jog across the road as the vehicles are forced to slow down for them.

Several signs have been put up around the area to direct pedestrians along the diversion while the work is carried out on the Mytongate junction, including along Hull’s new footbridge – Murdoch’s Connection – which links up Hull marina and docks to the city’s retail area

Bernice Sanders, senior project manager at National Highways said: “While we plan our work to minimise inconvenience to drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and residents, the measures we put in place are for one paramount reason – to ensure safety.

“People who selfishly ignore the pedestrian diversions, like climbing through fencing, to save a few minutes on their journey are putting both their lives and others at risk.”

A pedestrian has also been spotted pushing a trolley through the work site

Ruth Gore, spokesperson for Safer Roads Humber, a regional road safety partnership, added: “Safer Roads Humber has been undertaking speed enforcement on behalf of National Highways to manage traffic speeds to ensure the safety of the motoring public and those on the construction site whilst these road works are progressing. The majority of drivers are complying with the speed restrictions, and we thank them.

"However, on this occasion it is other road users who are putting themselves and others in danger by entering the road works. We ask them to use the designated crossings so that everyone can share the road safely.”

Images also released by National Highways show skaters have also been breaking into the site to perform tricks on the large pipes stored in the area.

Councillor Dean Kirk, Hull City Council’s portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways said: “We urge everyone to use the designated crossing places whilst National England carry out these essential improvement works to the A63. Signs and measures are in place for everyone’s safety and it’s shocking to see, in these CCTV images how pedestrians, cyclists and skaters are unnecessarily putting their lives at risk. Follow the yellow brick road signs to the safe crossings.”

Skaters have also broken into the size to carry out tricks on the pipe