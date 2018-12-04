Six miles of traffic on M62 motorway after mum and baby rescued from car fire

Have your say

A mum and her baby daughter were rescued by a member of the public after their car caught fire on the M62.

The fire happened this morning on the westbound carriageway on the M62 between junction 25 and 24.

Motorway Bob said on Twitter: "First job of the day, protecting the fire service while they deal with a vehicle ablaze on the M62.

"Mother and baby daughter out safe and well thanks to brave and public spirited memeber of the public who stopped to help"

There are also SIX miles of tailbacks on the M62 right now due to another, separate accident.

That smash is on the M62 J25/26 Eastbound. A multi vehicle RTC is blocking two lanes.

There are long tailbacks on the M62 Eastbound (Photo: Highways England/Twitter)

Highways England is dealing with the smash right now.