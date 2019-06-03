Spice Girls fans stranded on side of motorway after lorry and coach crash on M62

Motorists are being warned about serious delays after a crash involving a lorry and coach believed to be carrying Spice Girls fans to a concert in Coventry

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 27 and junction 26 at Chain Bar.

Pictures are emerging of Spice Girls fans stranded on the side on the M62 who were on their way to a concert in Coventry today.

MORE NEWS: Teen found guilty of murder after stabbing to death Jamie Brown at Halifax Halloween party

All lanes of the M62 were blocked initially closed as traffic officers tried to clear vehicles from live lane.

Highways England is warning of delays and six miles of tailbacks.

READ MORE: What the judge said as teen found guilty of murder after stabbing Jamie Brown to death in Halifax

A spokesperson said: "The M62 currently has delays of at least 40 minutes between junction 27 to Junction 26 near Bradford, covering six miles of the westbound carriageway.

"There are also delays of at least 40 minutes on the M621 westbound between J1 and the M62.

"The delays are due to a road traffic collision with lanes 1, 2 and 3 (of 4) closed. Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

"For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.