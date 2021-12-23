Stagecoach bus services cancelled across Yorkshire in New Year as drivers go on indefinite strike

Stagecoach Yorkshire has confirmed bus drivers will take indefinite strike action in the New Year due to an ongoing pay dispute.

From January 1, 2022, a large number of bus services in Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley, and West Yorkshire will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the strike will impact bus timetables in Sheffield from January 2, 2022.

Stagecoach stated that most services will not be running from these dates, with the exception of dedicated school buses.

In Sheffield, a limited service on a small number of routes will continue to run, with the timetable yet to be announced.

The company urged people to make alternative travel arrangements during this time.

“We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause,” a spokesperson stated.

The services below are operated by other depots and therefore will not be included in the strike action and will run as normal.

Services in Sheffield which will still run a normal service:

All Supertram services

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield

Services in Rotherham which will still run a normal service:

19/19A Rotherham - Worksop

Services in Doncaster which will run a normal service:

21 Doncaster - Worksop

22 Doncaster - Worksop

25/25X Doncaster - Worksop

29 Doncaster - Retford

98 Doncaster - Gainsborough

99 Doncaster - Retford

Services in Barnsley which will run a normal service: