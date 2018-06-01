The BIG change that comes into force at Manchester Airport in June

Jet-setters using Manchester Airport will have to take into account a big change that comes into force this month.



The change sees passengers no longer being allowed to be dropped off outside the busy airport's doors for free, but instead having to pay a controversial fee or be dropped off over a mile from the terminal doors.

The move has been made in a bid to halt the severe congestion experienced outside the airport.

When the changes become active, motorists will be forced to pay a whopping £3 for five minutes stopping time outside the terminal or train station, and an eye-watering £4 for just 10 minutes.

Passengers who still wish to be dropped off for free can do so further from the terminals.

The new drop off point is a 1.2 mile journey from terminals one and three - meaning a journey time of around 12 minutes on the shuttle bus service - and half a mile and seven minutes from terminal two.