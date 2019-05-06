The locations of every police speed camera on the M1 and M62 motorways from Monday, May 6
West Yorkshire's Casualty Prevention Partnership has published a list of all the active speed camera patrols currently in operation on the M1 and M62 motorways in West Yorkshire.
The partnership, a team-up between West Yorkshire Police, Highways and local authorities, publishes a list of the active fixed, permanent cameras alongside mobile speed camera locations. Of course, these locations don't include temporary average speed cameras and are subject to change. Photos for illustrative purposes - please drive safely.
1. M1 Northbound
The live M1 northbound camera is between Junctions 39 and 40