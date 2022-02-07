This is what it was like to take your driving test back in't day - The Yorkshire Post readers share their stories

Driving tests look set to change, with alterations to the Highway Code having been implemented, and the DVSA looking to increase the number of days learners have to wait to rebook their test after failing.

With this in mind, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers for the stories of their driving tests - and how many times it took them to pass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scroll down to take a wander down memory lane with their stories of driving tests past.

Brian Hall's 19 year old Austin Healey Sprite [Image: Brian Hall via Facebook]

"Third time lucky, was a nightmare as I had a beautiful 19 year old Austin Healey Sprite waiting in the garage for the day I passed, bought it wit my savings and did some restoration on it ready for the big day." - Brian Hall

"First time in Northallerton in 1977 There were no roundabouts or traffic lights and when I did an emergency stop my Gray’s Anatomy book flew off the back seat of my yellow Renault 4." - Sally Simpson

"Passed first time after 20 lessons, including the test. Good old British School of Motoring. Good job too as we struggled to pay for the lessons (newly married and both students). Our daughter passed first time with BSM 20 years later too." - Pamela Diana Draycott

"I passed lst time in an old 1950s Land Rover did hand signals no side windows sailed round my reversing round a corner instructor fella said when I bang here it’s an emergency stop when he did I said no chance there’s a car right up my back end that was 1980 at Pontefract was chuffed I to bits." - Lynn Abbott

"Passed first time, took test in my school uniform, then went back in to Geography lesson." - Yvonne Abbey

"Passed first time.... Very stressed....in the hand signalling days, felt that if I didn't pass , I would not be able to go for another. What a relief." - Dorothya Hansford

"Passed first time. Mind you it was after nearly a years worth of lessons! Always remember the car a little Peugeot 205 hatch back diesel." - James Smith

"Passed first time, 9 days after my 17th birthday and bought myself an MG Metro!" - Simon Berryman

"One, but it was in the days when someone walked in front of your car with a red flag and you’d be lucky if you saw another car. Not quite as bad as that but let’s say it wasn’t anything like as hard at the time. 1980’s. Before evidential breath tests for drink driving. How things change. It was difficult to find a traffic jam then." - Peter Twyman

"1st time at Ruislip test centre, December 1975. I have no memory as to the start of the test but think the examiner came to the car. Remember an emergency stop and three point turn in exotic South Ruislip and two questions at the end of the test. My Dad had taught me. Just brushed up on a few lessons with a local instructor close to the test." - John Mitchell

"Car, tank, motorbike, and hgv test first time." - Andy D Curry

"First time. In snow and ice. Mind you that was over 50 years ago." - Rita Charvill

"3 - obligatory yarn: - Feeing rough, narrowly avoiding being sick on the way down to Scarborough (gotta love those 20mph roads and no roundabouts). - Performs inch perfect test for 36 minutes. And: Instructor: Can you reverse parallel park behind that car there for me. Me: No, I’m not convinced I can. Instructor: that’s ok we're done than. Would you like to know how you did? Me: Na it’s ok, same time next month?" - David Wignall

"Passed the first time, but in those days the theoretical part was a couple of questions at the end of the practical one. I read through the Highway Code twice the night before and crossed my fingers I wasn't asked anything about breaking distances. Compared to now it was a joke." - Sarah Calvert

"At the third attempt at Aylesbury in what had become quite thick fog by the end. After being told I had passed, the Examiner said that we probably wouldn't have started had it been that thick at the beginning." - John Yunnie

"First time.16 years old. Best statement was 'put both your hands on the wheel I am not your girlfriend so don't try to impress me.'" - Gordon Johnson

"Passed 2nd time in Jersey , where I was working the summer season, bought a little car with my tips, and brought it home to Yorkshire." - Madge Gailor

"1st time aged 17 in Feb 1969 in a mini" - Janet Whitaker