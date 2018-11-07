This is what Leeds Bradford Airport's new £12m terminal building could look like

Fresh details have emerged on the proposed improvements to Leeds Bradford Airport as part of plans for a £12m expansion.

Owners AMP Capital have now submitted a formal application seeking permission from Leeds City Council to build a 4,003sq metre two to three-storey extension to the main terminal building.

An image of what the new Leeds Bradford Airport upgraded terminal building could look like, from Watson Batty Architects.

Documents, sent to the council as part of the process, reveal more detail about the changes that would be made at the airport.

And a new image - showing what the extended terminal building could look like - has been today been released by architects Watson Batty, who have worked on the application.

A planning statement, drawn up by Deloitte Real Estate on behalf of the airport, outlines specific upgrades that will be made to both the ground and first floor of the terminal building.

The new arrival hall, underpinning the plans, will be based to the east of the current terminal building.

On the ground level, the planning statement outlines three new baggage reclaim carousels, more toilets, lost luggage offices, extra seating and trolley areas will be created.

And on the first floor of the building, the retail, food and beverage area will be expanded, to become “more generous specially” and provide “better circulation space”.

The layout of the current retail outlets will be altered.

Other first-floor improvements include more passenger toilets, extra seating and three new departure “piers” with queuing areas and specific gate seating areas.

There are also plans for a new ‘Central Security Zone’, boosting access to check-in halls, and providing a more “orderly” queuing area to make the departure process easier for passengers.

The new zone would be complete with an escalator, lifts and stairs to send passengers to the current international immigration area on the first floor.

However, the statement said alterations to the existing terminal building are not forming part of the latest application.

According to the statement, in order to undertake the extension, some 120 car parking spaces, and a further 10 disabled bays, will be lost.

The disabled spaces will be replaced in the mid-stay car park.

The document said that the loss of spaces is “more than offset” by the recently-opened Viking Airport Parking site, in nearby Warren House Lane, which offers 900 spaces.

In its conclusion, the planning statement said: "Delivery of the proposed terminal extension will continue the momentum for the city’s economic growth and regeneration that is underway in the surrounding area, whilst also supporting the efficient operation of Leeds Bradford Airport."

Airport bosses say the upgrades would cut delays at peak times, boost efficiency and help it attract "a greater range of airlines" to Leeds.

If the proposals are given the green light, work will begin in spring next year and could be completed as early as winter, 2019.

The plans are part of the airport’s ‘Route to 2030 Strategic Development Plan’, where bosses aim to boost passenger numbers increase from four million to seven million by 2030.