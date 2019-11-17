This is why there will be no direct trains between Leeds and Harrogate for three days over Christmas

Passengers at Yorkshire's busiest railway station are being advised to check before they travel over Christmas as five platforms will be closed over a three-day period.

The closure of platforms 1 to 5 at Leeds station on December 27, 28 and 29, so engineers can continue on work to build a new platform, will mean there are no direct services between Leeds and Harrogate.

Leeds station at sunset. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

There will also be no trains in and out of Leeds on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Network Rail says those travelling between Leeds and Harrogate will have to use a bus replacement service on the portion of the line between Leeds and Horsforth, while other minor service alterations may be in place.

Read more: Less than half of Northern trains now running on time as under-fire rail operator blames congested network

Read more: Cross Country staff could strike causing 'massive disruption' on Yorkshire trains over Christmas

As well as work on the new platform 0, which is set to come into use in 2021 to provide more space at the station and improve punctuality, work will also take place to test the new signalling system, install new overhead line equipment and carry out work to the track. Officials say the vast majority of services will run and will call at different platforms at the station.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East Route, said: “We have planned this work meticulously so that it impacts as few people as possible, however, a small number of services will be affected, so we are urging passengers to check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

“The work at Leeds this Christmas will allow the transformation of the station to continue, bringing real benefits for the 30 million plus people who use it every year. The work will mean more reliable services and a modernised railway for passengers.

“We would like to thank all passengers for their understanding whilst this work takes place, which will bring us one step closer to completing this vital project at Leeds station.”

As usual, there will be no train services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day through Leeds. This gives Network Rail the opportunity to carry out major work and minimises the number of times throughout the year when passengers are impacted.