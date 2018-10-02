Thousands of passengers face frustrations as Primera Air ceases operations

Would-be passengers have been warned not to turn up for Primera Air flights after the discount airline ceased operations ahead of filing for bankruptcy.

Stansted said that travellers due to fly with the airline should not travel to the airport, from which Primera operated flights to Spain and the US.

Birmingham Airport referred customers to the Civil Aviation Authority advice, which urged those expecting return flights to the UK with the operator to make fresh arrangements home.

The collapse of the airline comes almost a year to the day after travel firm Monarch went to the wall, leading to the redundancies of nearly 2,000 employees.

More than 110,000 Monarch passengers were left overseas and the Civil Aviation Authority helped repatriate stranded holidaymakers in what transport secretary Chris Grayling called an “unprecedented response to an unprecedented situation.”

The number of Primera Air passengers left stuck by the collapse is reported to be in the thousands, while those who have booked on tours have been urged to contact their agents.

The Danish airline said it was a “sad day” for staff and passengers but it had “no other choice than filing for bankruptcy”.