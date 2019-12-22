Three miles of traffic chaos on M1 after crash in Leeds

Have your say

There are major delays on the M1 in Leeds after a crash closed the road to traffic.

At 3.24pm, Highways England reported a crash on the southbound carriageway, between junction 46 at Colton and junction 45 at Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police and highways officers rushed to the scene of the crash, just before junction 45.

Traffic is now being directed 'up and over' the junction to avoid the crash.

There is around three miles of traffic chaos on the M1 Southbound approaching Leeds.

Drivers are advised to avoid the route if possible.