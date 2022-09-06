Tour of Britain 2022 road closures: Where are the road closures in North Yorkshire, when will they be closed and how long are they closed for?
Most of the road closures in Yorkshire during the Tour of Britain race will be managed using rolling closures to minimise disruption.
Tour of Britain stage four will start on Wednesday, September 7 from Redcar to Helmsley.
The race is 152km long; it will begin at around 11.30am in Redcar and will end in Duncombe Park near Helmsley at around 3.30pm.
In the meantime, multiple roads will be closed for a period of time to allow the race to pass safely. The majority of road closures will be managed using rolling closures, where roads will be closed between 30 and 45 minutes.
The estimated time of arrival for the race is the period when riders are expected to arrive at the specific spot. This estimate is based on predicted average speeds and can differ based on weather conditions.
Road closures are covered by police motorbikes as well as marshals and the road closures may vary depending on the speed of the race.
In addition to road closures, parking restrictions will also be enforced across the race route to make sure the riders, support vehicles, spectators and other road users are safe.
Here is a full list of locations in Yorkshire where road closures will be enforced during the Tour of Britain race.
Staithes
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.20pm to 12.30pm
Estimated road closure: 12pm to 12.45pm
Hinderwell
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.20pm to 12.30pm
Estimated road closure: 12pm to 12.45pm
Sandsend
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.35pm to 12.45pm
Estimated road closure: 12.10pm to 1pm
Whitby
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.40pm to 12.50pm
Estimated road closure: 12.20pm to 1.15pm
Robin Hood’s Bay
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.50pm to 1.05pm
Estimated road closure: 12.30pm to 1.30pm
Robin Hood’s Bay KoM
Race estimated time of arrival: 12.55pm to 1.10pm
Estimated road closure: 12.30pm to 1.30pm
Ruswarp
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.10pm to 1.25pm
Estimated road closure: 12.45pm to 1.45pm
Sleights
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.10pm to 1.30pm
Estimated road closure: 12.50pm to 1.50pm
Grosmont
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.15pm to 1.40pm
Estimated road closure: 12.55pm to 1.55pm
Egton
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.20pm to 1.45pm
Estimated road closure: 1pm to 2pm
Danby
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.40pm to 2.05pm
Estimated road closure: 1.20pm to 2.20pm
Castleton
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.40pm to 2.05pm
Estimated road closure: 1.20pm to 2.20pm
Commondale
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.50pm to 2.15pm
Estimated road closure: 1.30pm to 2.30pm
Kildale
Race estimated time of arrival: 1.55pm to 2.25pm
Estimated road closure: 1.40pm to 2.40pm
Easby
Race estimated time of arrival: 2pm to 2.30pm
Estimated road closure: 1.45pm to 2.45pm
Great Ayton
Race estimated time of arrival: 2.05pm to 2.35pm
Estimated road closure: 1.45pm to 2.50pm
Stokesley
Race estimated time of arrival: 2.15pm to 2.45pm
Estimated road closure: 1.50pm to 3pm
Carlton in Cleveland
Race estimated time of arrival: 2.20pm to 2.55pm
Estimated road closure: 2pm to 3.15pm
Carlton Bank KoM
Race estimated time of arrival: 2.25pm to 3pm
Estimated road closure: 12pm to 5pm (fixed road closure for spectator safety)
Chop Gate
Race estimated time of arrival: 2.45pm to 3.25pm
Estimated road closure: 2.20pm to 3.40pm
Helmsley Town Centre
Race estimated time of arrival: 2.55pm to 3.40pm
Estimated road closure: 2.30pm to 4pm
Finish Line
Race estimated time of arrival: 2.55pm to 3.40pm
Estimated road closure: 5am to 8pm