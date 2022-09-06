The race is 152km long; it will begin at around 11.30am in Redcar and will end in Duncombe Park near Helmsley at around 3.30pm.

In the meantime, multiple roads will be closed for a period of time to allow the race to pass safely. The majority of road closures will be managed using rolling closures, where roads will be closed between 30 and 45 minutes.

Road closure. (Pic credit: Kimberley Powell)

The estimated time of arrival for the race is the period when riders are expected to arrive at the specific spot. This estimate is based on predicted average speeds and can differ based on weather conditions.

Road closures are covered by police motorbikes as well as marshals and the road closures may vary depending on the speed of the race.

In addition to road closures, parking restrictions will also be enforced across the race route to make sure the riders, support vehicles, spectators and other road users are safe.

Here is a full list of locations in Yorkshire where road closures will be enforced during the Tour of Britain race.

Staithes

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.20pm to 12.30pm

Estimated road closure: 12pm to 12.45pm

Hinderwell

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.20pm to 12.30pm

Estimated road closure: 12pm to 12.45pm

Sandsend

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.35pm to 12.45pm

Estimated road closure: 12.10pm to 1pm

Whitby

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.40pm to 12.50pm

Estimated road closure: 12.20pm to 1.15pm

Robin Hood’s Bay

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.50pm to 1.05pm

Estimated road closure: 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Robin Hood’s Bay KoM

Race estimated time of arrival: 12.55pm to 1.10pm

Estimated road closure: 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Ruswarp

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.10pm to 1.25pm

Estimated road closure: 12.45pm to 1.45pm

Sleights

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.10pm to 1.30pm

Estimated road closure: 12.50pm to 1.50pm

Grosmont

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.15pm to 1.40pm

Estimated road closure: 12.55pm to 1.55pm

Egton

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.20pm to 1.45pm

Estimated road closure: 1pm to 2pm

Danby

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.40pm to 2.05pm

Estimated road closure: 1.20pm to 2.20pm

Castleton

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.40pm to 2.05pm

Estimated road closure: 1.20pm to 2.20pm

Commondale

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.50pm to 2.15pm

Estimated road closure: 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Kildale

Race estimated time of arrival: 1.55pm to 2.25pm

Estimated road closure: 1.40pm to 2.40pm

Easby

Race estimated time of arrival: 2pm to 2.30pm

Estimated road closure: 1.45pm to 2.45pm

Great Ayton

Race estimated time of arrival: 2.05pm to 2.35pm

Estimated road closure: 1.45pm to 2.50pm

Stokesley

Race estimated time of arrival: 2.15pm to 2.45pm

Estimated road closure: 1.50pm to 3pm

Carlton in Cleveland

Race estimated time of arrival: 2.20pm to 2.55pm

Estimated road closure: 2pm to 3.15pm

Carlton Bank KoM

Race estimated time of arrival: 2.25pm to 3pm

Estimated road closure: 12pm to 5pm (fixed road closure for spectator safety)

Chop Gate

Race estimated time of arrival: 2.45pm to 3.25pm

Estimated road closure: 2.20pm to 3.40pm

Helmsley Town Centre

Race estimated time of arrival: 2.55pm to 3.40pm

Estimated road closure: 2.30pm to 4pm

Finish Line

Race estimated time of arrival: 2.55pm to 3.40pm