Traffic chaos for commuters as three-vehicle crash causes severe delays on M1 near Leeds

Commuters faced traffic chaos this morning as an early morning crash closed three lanes on a busy route into Leeds.

Three lanes on the M1 northbound were closed between J40- and J41 (Wakefield) while West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and West Yorkshire Police Roads Unit attended.

The AA reported 'severe delays' due to the crash.

The AA said: "All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to accident , 5 vehicles involved on M1 Northbound from J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) to J41 A650 (Carrgate). Lanes two, three and four (of four) were initially blocked."

Delays of over 30 minutes were expected (as of 7am).

Average speed of vehicles was reported to be just 10mph.