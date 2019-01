Rush hour delays are occurring in Leeds tonight after an accident near Armley Gyratory, according to reports.

The A647 Canal Street was partially blocked on the eastbound carriageway, with traffic queuing because of an accident between Gloucester Terrace and the A58.

Armley Gyratory traffic during previous issues.

And a collision on the A643 Ingram Distributor by the M621 junction two has also been cleared, but there remain long delays on the A643 and on surrounding roads.