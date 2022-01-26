Traffic officer are advising Wednesday morning commuters to allow extra time for their journeys.

A crash has happened on the M62 eastbound between junctions 30 for Oulton and junction 31 for Normanton. National Highways says that two out of the three lanes are currently closed and there is around two and a half miles of congestion on the approach.

In another incident, also eastbound, there are two of four lanes closed between junction 26 for Bradford and the M606 and Junction 27 for Leeds and the M621. There is three and a half miles of congestion on approach.

Two lanes of the M62 are closed on the eastbound stretch this morning due to a collision.