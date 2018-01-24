TRAFFIC: Road closed in North Yorkshire for crash clean-up

A major road in the region will remain closed this morning for some time after an HGV overturned.

The A66 is closed westbound between the A1 (Scotch Corner) and the A685 (Brough) due to an overturned HGV.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "A large recovery and clean-up operation is needed and the road is expected to be closed for some time."

They are advising that traffic wishing to travel westbound should consider using the A1(M) and A69 as an alternative route and added road users are advised to plan ahead, allowing extra time to complete their journeys and to consider taking alternative routes.