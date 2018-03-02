Traffic warning: M62 could remain closed until this evening as Storm Emma leaves hundreds of frustrated motorists stranded

Hundreds of motorists have been left stranded on the M62 after Storm Emma brought fresh weather and traffic chaos to the region.
Highways England have set up a diversion around the problem area, but traffic remains gridlocked on the motorway and also on the surrounding streets.
Full M62 closure between Ainley Top and Milnrow as 4km of traffic stuck
Snow storm: Why is the arrival of Storm Emma so worrying? when will it get here? and what does it mean for Yorkshire?
Traffic warning: M62 remains closed as Storm Emma leaves hundreds of frustrated motorists stranded