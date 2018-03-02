Traffic warning: M62 could remain closed until this evening as Storm Emma leaves hundreds of frustrated motorists stranded

Hundreds of motorists have been left stranded on the M62 after Storm Emma brought fresh weather and traffic chaos to the region.

Highways England have set up a diversion around the problem area, but traffic remains gridlocked on the motorway and also on the surrounding streets.

Drivers were left stranded on the M62 last night and this morning as high winds and snow closed the motorway in both directions. The road is expected to be closed until this evening.

