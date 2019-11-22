Tragedy as couple in their seventies die in North Yorkshire crash which left two others badly injured

A serious crash in North Yorkshire has led to the deaths of a married couple in their seventies, police have said.

The husband and wife were travelling in a black VW which collided with a yellow Fiat 500 near Harrogate on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 3.30pm when the two cars collided at the 'Drover's Crossroads' on Fountains Abbey Road between Bishop Thornton and Markington.

Two women in the Fiat 500 - a 47-year-old who was driving and her 67-year-old mother - were also seriously injured in the crash and needed to be treated at Harrogate District Hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said the elderly couple had to be cut free from the car after the crash, with the 74-year-old female driver taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

Her 77-year-old husband also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance.

Sadly, both have since died from their injuries.

The two women travelling in the Fiat 500 have both since been discharged from hospital.

Fountains Abbey Road remained closed for nine hours whilst police examined the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information which may assist this investigation please email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190213752.