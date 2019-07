Have your say

All train lines through Brighouse are blocked due to a faulty track, causing disruption to Leeds services.

The fault is blocking all services between Leeds and Manchester via Brighouse and Leeds to Huddersfield via Bradford Interchange.

Network Rail attended the fault at Brighouse Station at 5.15pm today and remain at the site.

There is no estimate for when the track will be fixed.

The disruption is expected until at least 7pm on Friday evening and may cause knock-on delays.