Train times on Christmas Day 2019: train timetables in Hull over Christmas and New Year

Have your say

The festive season will see the public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.

But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.

Northern Rail timetables have been amended over the festive period (Shutterstock)

This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every train company operating in Hull and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.

Hull Trains

On Christmas Eve Hull trains will run an amended timetable and the 19:08 Hull to London Kings Cross service will not run.

There will be no service on Christmas and Boxing Day while a reduced service will run on December 27.

Normal service will resume from December 28 onwards.

For more details on London Northwestern Railway's Christmas timetable visit nationalrail.co.uk

Northern

Normal services will run on Christmas Eve until 19:00 when trains will be withdrawn and after 21:00 most services will not run.

Northern services to and from Hull will not run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Services will resume on December 27, though some early services will either not run.

Normal services will run on December 28, 29 and 30.

Normal services will run on New Year's Eve until 19:00 when trains will be withdrawn and after 21:00 most services will not run.

On New Year's Day some early morning trains will not run.

Engineering work will cause widespread disruption from December 30 onwards.

For more details on London Northwestern Railway's Christmas timetable visit nationalrail.co.uk

