Trains between Leeds and London cancelled as emergency crews rushed to incident on the line

LNER services between Leeds and London Kings Cross have been cancelled as emergency services deal with an incident on the line.

National Rail says an incident near Grantham, south of Newark North Gate, is causing disruption to all services between these stations.

LNER is awaiting further information as the 6.40am service from Leeds to London Kings Cross was terminated at Newark Northgate

The 6.40am LNER service from Leeds Station, due to arrive into London Kings Cross at 8.51am, was forced to terminate at Newark North Gate.

The 8.33am train from London Kings Cross to Leeds, due at 10.47am, has also been cancelled.

Other LNER services have been disrupted due to the incident, including the 7am train from Hull to Kings Cross and the 7.30am train from Lincoln to Kings Cross.

LNER apologised for the inconvenience and says it is awaiting further information from the emergency services.

Disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

