Trains between Leeds and London delayed or cancelled after person hit by train

London to Leeds train services have been delayed or cancelled after a person was hit by a train.

London North Eastern Railway released a series of tweets of delays following the incident.

The condition of the person has not been confirmed.

The incident has resulted in all lines being blocked.

LNER tweeted: "#LNERUpdate It's with great sadness we report a person has been struck by a train. All lines are currently blocked.

"We have ticket acceptance in place with East Midland railway between #StPancras and #Sheffield and with Avanti West Coast between #Euston and #Edinburgh."

LNER also told customers they can donate their refund to CALM on their site.

The Samaritans can be contacted free at any time of day or night, call 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org.