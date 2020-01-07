Transpennine Express to extend platforms at two Yorkshire railway stations after 'underspending' elsewhere

Malton and Howden will both have their station facilities improved after rail operator Transpennine Express underspent on alterations to nine other stations.

The franchise, which runs inter-city express train services, has consulted Transport for the North on its proposals to extend the platforms and improve access at the two stations.

Funds have been released due to an 'underspend' on a previous platform alteration project involving nine other stations as part of Transpennine's contract with the Department for Transport.

Around £2million less than anticipated was spent on the work, which was budgeted for back in 2015.

The savings will be redistributed to six other stations, including two in Yorkshire - Malton and Howden. Malton is a key stop on the line between York and Scarborough and Howden is on the York to Hull route. Transpennine operate Malton Station and call at Howden, which is managed by Northern.

At Malton, £300,000 will be spent on raising the platform at the Scarborough end to meet new Office of Road & Rail recommended stopping distance regulations for the new trains Transpennine now uses on the route.

£100,000 will be invested in Howden to raise both platforms in accordance with the guidelines.

The changes will improve access for passengers using services that have selective door opening, as well as travellers who have reduced mobility or visual impairments that prevent them from judging safe stepping distances.

A report was presented to the Rail North Partnership Board by Transpennine back in November, and deferred for discussion at the Transport for the North's rail north committee meeting on January 8.

Legally, if a franchise holder identifies an underspend, they must suggest alternative schemes for passenger benefit to the transport minister for approval. If no agreement is reached, the surplus is returned to the government.

The Rail North Partnership Board has recommended that Transport for the North's committee approve the proposals.