TransPennine pulls controversial pilot shutting entrance to Yorkshire train station 'after pressure from Northern leaders'

The leader of Hull Council says he is glad that TransPennine Express (TpE) has “seen sense” and reopened an entrance to the city’s railway station.

The closure of the Anlaby Road entrance to Hull Paragon station for seven hours a day since June 17 as part of a three-month trial to combat anti-social behaviour sparked outrage.

More than 50,000 people signed a petition, with concerns about access for disabled people using nearby drop-offs who were supposed to call a mobile number and wait for someone to open the gate.

However it was claimed some people were “being told they don’t look very disabled”.

Closing station entrance is 'absolutely bonkers'

It wouldn't happen in Manchester or Leeds as northern leaders unite over station entrance

Earlier this month strategic transport body Transport for the North wrote to TpE asking them to reconsider. It has now been reopened less than two months into the trial.

Coun Steve Brady said: “It’s a long time but obviously we are pleased that they have seen sense.

"It has obviously come from the pressure from our colleagues in the Northern Powerhouse, who have backed the line the council has taken.

"The point I would make is because it is their land and the profits they actually make, it is their responsibility to put the right security on.

"By putting in the right security they would never have had the problems in the first place."

TpE said they now had sufficient data to demonstrate the positive impact of shutting the gate, with figures from British Transport Police showing a more than 35 per cent decrease in anti-social behaviour.

In a statement Customer Experience Director Kathyrn O'Brien said: "The trial has now ended, and the Anlaby Road entrance will remain open throughout the day.

"We will now work closely with the British Transport Police, Humberside Police, Hull City Council, local MPs and wider stakeholders to review the findings and implement a permanent plan to reduce anti-social behaviour.”