Transport Secretary Grant Shapps intends to strip 'unacceptable' Northern Rail of its contract

Train operator Northern is set to have its franchise removed, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

Speaking on the day Northern hiked their ticket prices by 2.5 per cent, Mr Shapps said: "It's completely unacceptable to have a situation where trains almost routinely don't run to a routine, don't run on time.

Grant Shapps (Photo: Yui Mok / PA Wire).

"I simply will not put up with that and I've already kicked off that process and I'll be saying more about it very soon.

"I will absolutely bring that situation to an end."

Pressing Mr Shapps, BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt said: "We all agree I think, especially commuters, that it's not acceptable.

"Are you going beyond that, are you saying that your intention as Transport Secretary is to remove the franchise from Northern Rail?"

A Northern train at Harrogate station

Mr Shapps responded: "That's right. In the autumn I wrote to the necessary parties in this with what is called a 'request for proposal' that's simply where you say 'look I'm going to take action'.

"There are a couple of ways that can go, one is to strip the franchise. One is to have a short-term contract.

"But yes exactly as you've said, I'm simply not prepared for the service on Northern to carry on as it is and I am taking action."

If the franchise is taken on by the Government, Northern will be the second major rail franchise to be taken in-house in recent years, after Virgin and Stagecoach had their contract on the East Coast Mainline cancelled in 2018.