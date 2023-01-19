News you can trust since 1754
Travel chaos as Manchester Airport closes both runways due to snow

Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways due to heavy snowfall.

By Daniel Sheridan
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 7:49am

Many passengers will expect delays this morning due to the closure.

A spokesperson for the airport said health and safety is “always our top priority” and the runways will reopen at the earliest opportunity.

A statement on Twitter said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.

“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”

A 7.30am update confirmed the runways remain closed following further snowfall.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airline for more information.

Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways due to heavy snowfall. PA

More to follow.

