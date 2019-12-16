Travelling from Leeds by train this morning? Check here for all today's new timetable changes

Commuters are warned of changes and potential disruption to trains running to and from Leeds this morning following the introduction of new timetables.

The changes - which take place from today across the country - will include 1,000 extra services a week, on top of the 4,000 introduced over the past two years, according to the industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

Commuters are warned of changes and potential disruption to trains running to and from Leeds this morning following the introduction of new timetables.

Train timetables are changed twice a year, in May and December.

The botched change in May 2018 led to chaos, and passenger watchdog Transport Focus said travellers would be hoping for a smoother introduction with the latest changes.

The RDG sought to reassure passengers over the upcoming timetable, stating that the industry has put “years of work into drafting, consulting and planning for these changes”.

Here in Yorkshire, both Northern and Transpennine Express have introduced new timetables across their networks and bosses are advising customers to check their route before they travel.

Here is a list of changes announced by rail operators in the Leeds area.

Transpennine Express:

North Trans-Pennine route - Services between Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds, York and the North East

On the busiest part of the route between Leeds and Manchester Victoria, departure times for the ‘Express’ services have been standardised to every 15 minutes at 00, 15, 30 and 45 minutes past each hour at Leeds and Manchester Victoria.

Most Liverpool Lime Street to Newcastle services will be extended to run to / from Edinburgh calling at Morpeth offering new direct journey opportunities to / from West Yorkshire.

In addition, TPE will now provide the first journey opportunity between Newcastle and Edinburgh departing at 0553 (Monday to Saturday) and also a later journey than currently offered between Edinburgh and Newcastle departing at 2214 (Monday to Friday).

Departure times on the Hull route service will be amended with departures from Hull towards Leeds being approx. 25 minutes later than the current timetable with fewer station stops en route to Manchester during off peak times.

Monday to Friday peak time services will be operated by six car trains instead of the current three.

An additional late evening service will run every day from Hull departing at 2308* to Leeds (*2304 Sun) with the last train from Leeds to Hull departing later at 2333.

Calls at Dewsbury will now be in the Newcastle and Middlesbrough to Manchester Airport services as well as the local stopping service between Leeds and Huddersfield.

Stalybridge gains an additional train each hour with the Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough services now calling, reinstating the direct journey opportunity to / from Liverpool. These services will also call at Garforth which is no longer included in the Hull route trains.

Services between Newcastle, Durham, and Darlington to Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester will be operated by five carriage trains instead of the current three.

An additional late-night service will run Monday to Saturday from Newcastle departing at 0008 to Manchester Airport calling at Durham, Darlington, York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester Piccadilly.

The local stopping service between Manchester Piccadilly and Huddersfield will now call at all intermediate stations, reinstating some previously removed journey opportunities.

On Sundays, Garforth will gain a call in most Scarborough - Liverpool services.

Liverpool to Edinburgh services

Transpennine Express has said it is making a number of temporary changes to services along this particular route to enable the company to roll out its new fleet of trains.

A company spokesman said: "We had expected to be operating a few more of our new trains at this stage but due to a maintenance backlog and infrastructure issues, which has caused a delay in crew training, along with the late delivery of some of our new trains, we are a little behind with this. We are working hard to bring in the new trains as soon as we can and as soon as we do, we will be reintroducing these services."

The following changes as a result are:

Dewsbury

The following services will not run:

Monday to Friday until 03 January

2341 to Huddersfield, Manchester Victoria, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport

Mondays only until 30 December

A replacement coach will depart at 0042 to Manchester Airport (arr 0232) calling at Huddersfield 0107 and Manchester Piccadilly (0207).

Tuesday to Saturday until 04 January

0034 to Leeds and York

An additional replacement coach will run to Manchester Airport departing at 0135 calling at Huddersfield (0200) and Manchester Piccadilly (0300).

Sundays until 05 January

0030 to Leeds and York

2227 to Leeds, York, Thirsk, Northallerton, Darlington, Durham, Chester-le-Street and Newcastle

2342 to Huddersfield, Manchester Victoria, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport

Leeds

The following services will not run:

Monday to Saturday until 04 January

0630, 0730, 0830, 1030, 1330, 1630 & 1730 to Huddersfield, Manchester Victoria, Newton-le-Willows and Liverpool Lime St

1829 & 2030 to Huddersfield, Manchester Victoria, Newton-le-Willows, Lea Green and Liverpool Lime St

0651, 0951, 1051, 1151, 1351, 1651 & 1951 to York, Darlington, Durham, Newcastle, Morpeth and Edinburgh

2051 to York, Darlington, Durham, and Newcastle

2151 to York, Northallerton, Darlington, Durham, Chester-le-Street and Newcastle

Monday only until 06 January

0046 to York

A replacement coach will depart at 0012 to Manchester Airport (arr 0232) calling at Dewsbury 0042, Huddersfield 0107 and Manchester Piccadilly (0207).

Monday to Friday until 03 January

2330 to Huddersfield, Manchester Victoria, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport

Tuesday to Saturday until 04 January

0053 to York

A replacement coach will depart at 0017 to Manchester Airport (arr 0232) calling at Dewsbury 0042, Huddersfield 0107 and Manchester Piccadilly (0207). Does not run 27 December 2019.

A replacement coach will depart at 0110 to Manchester Airport (arr 0325) calling at Dewsbury 0135, Huddersfield 0200 and Manchester Piccadilly (0300). Does not run 27 December 2019.

Saturdays only until 04 January

1951 to York, Darlington, Durham, and Newcastle

Sundays until 05 January

1330, 1430 & 1930 to Huddersfield, Manchester Victoria, Newton-le-Willows and Liverpool Lime St

2030 to Huddersfield, Manchester Victoria, Newton-le-Willows, Lea Green and Liverpool Lime St

2330 to Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Manchester Victoria, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport

0020 to York

1251, 1351, 1652 & 1751 to York, Darlington, Durham, Newcastle, Morpeth and Edinburgh

2243 to York, Thirsk, Northallerton, Darlington, Durham, Chester-le-Street and Newcastle

Northern

The company states that while many services will remain unaltered, customers should be aware many train times will be changed.

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “Our December timetable change will give us the opportunity to look where we can make improvements to the timings of our services – and use this to bring more reliability and stability for our customers.

“We will not be making wholesale changes, but will amend many timetables, so our customers need to plan carefully for travel after 15 December.”

Customers can plan ahead by checking the new timetables here.