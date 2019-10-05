Two children aged three and five seriously injured after four trapped in car crash in Yorkshire

Have your say

Four people including two children were trapped inside a car after a crash on the A19 in North Yorkshire.

A white Skoda Rapid left the road and crashed on the A19 northbound at 3am, leaving the four occupants trapped inside the car.

The occupants in the car were a man, a woman, and two children, aged three and five.

Both of the children in the car suffered serious injuries and were taken to James Cook hospital, where they both remain in a stable condition.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

The exact location of the incident was just south of the A67 junction (Kirklevington exit) in the Crathorne area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the Skoda travelling on the A19 north of Thirsk prior to the collision is asked to contact police.

Also, anyone with any Dash Cam footage of the vehicle in the area is also asked to get in touch.

Please contact TC 1674 Richard Grey by calling 101 and quoting incident no 12190183593 or emailing Richard.Grey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk