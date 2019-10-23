Two crashes and broken down lorry causing delays of over an HOUR in Leeds city centre

Have your say

There are huge traffic queues in Leeds city centre after two rush-hour crashes and a broken down lorry on the M62.

A lorry has broken down on the M62 westbound carriageway near Junction 27 at Birstall, closing lanes 2 and 3.

Traffic is moving past the scene using lanes 1 and 4 but the incident is causing delays.

West Yorkshire Police say they are aware of the incident and Highways England officers are on the way to the scene.

There are still heavy delays in Leeds city centre after an earlier multi-vehicle crash closed a lane on the Inner Ring Road.

First Bus has reported a second crash on the M621, causing delays all the way back into Leeds city centre and the surrounding area.

First services are delayed by over an hour and Arriva buses are delayed by up to 30 minutes.